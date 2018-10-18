Something small can sometimes provide a much needed big smile for children in need.
It is why one local organization was happy to take on a donation that will be benefitting youth in a creative way, and a new organization in town doing restoration work promises more to come.
That’s also how a doll house previously loved by a family will now get to spend a new life helping others overcome personal tragedies for the years to come.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 13399 in Cedartown who were part of the new miniatures group undertook the restoration project during one of two meetings held monthly, according to organizer Dia Crissey-Baum.
“One meeting we do something fun for the kids, and the next meeting we work on a charity project,” she said. “It’s something we felt we could do because we know there’s a lot of need in the community, and this is one way I thought we could make a difference.”
Crissey-Baum said their refurbish on the doll house donated to Our House was the first undertaken by the new group, and they expect to be giving out more in the future.
“It didn’t take a lot of time to get it cleaned up and make some minor repairs to it,” she said. “We have another one we plan to start on next that will likely take a few weeks of work. It looks like someone used it as a step-ladder and it’s got some breakages.”
The doll house donated to Our House was given over to Polk County’s group from the Atlanta Miniatures Society, which also included the furniture.
If they had simply gone out and purchased a new doll house for Our House, Polk County’s group would likely have spent somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 to $500.
“If it were furnished it would be more,” Crissey-Baum said.
But that isn’t the point of their restoration efforts on old doll houses. Instead just going out and making a purchase and turn over the donation, the goal is to give members young and old a sense of accomplishment at having taken objects used previously and giving them new life.
The work isn’t all easy. Dusting and painting old doll houses to spruce them up isn’t all that difficult, but the intricate repairs on wooden pieces, or pulling out and replacing old wallpaper within the tiny rooms is a much harder process.
“I don’t really want to do that if I don’t have to,” Crissey-Baum said.
She added that “I think the kids enjoyed just seeing the house and really worked more on the furniture as far as repairs went. We had some younger girls and they were cleaning, and some older girls who were repairing things. They all seemed to have a really good time while we were doing it.”
The donation comes during a time of year when organizers at Our House hope to spread additional awareness to the problem and what they are doing to help victims for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Our House Women’s Shelter Executive Director Conni Purser said the doll house was an item that children for years to come will get to enjoy within the shelter.
“It’s really great to know that our community cares,” she said. “Because as we all know, it takes a village. We thrive financially, physically and emotionally on the support of our community, and to know these young ladies cared enough to take this on as a project and do it to help our kids at the shelter, it’s really heartwarming to know that.”
As the awareness month continues on as well, she hopes others in the community will step up and do their part to help victims escape and overcome abusive situations and regain control of their lives.
“We can always use volunteers,” she said. “The (Our House) Thrift Store needs volunteers. And financially, we need the local support.”
Along with fundraising efforts online, people can bring in donations to the thrift store, e-mail pkwomen@bellsouth.net or call 770-748- 2300 for more about how to help. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1647, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
“Know that your donations are used here locally, and that they are tax deductible as well,” Purser said. “We can’t keep the doors open without local financial support.”
She added that just as important was donating time and helping those facing dire straits in their lives and provide assistance to families who need help.