Rockmart’s Griffin Pace recently reached a major accomplishment in his life and sports career by winning the GHSA Class AA title in wrestling for 182 pound weight class, and now adds to his list of accomplishments with nothing more than his signature accepting a scholarship to Life University to continue on the mats at the collegiate level.
The senior officially signed to join the Running Eagles wrestling team on May 16 during a small celebration at Rockmart High School while surrounded by his parents Jeff and Ashley, his extended family, the high school wrestling and baseball teams, and many of his other friends.
Pace explained that the University’s head coach reached out to him, which led him to visit. He added that the offer was really good and he couldn’t pass it up.
“I really liked the coaches, the facilities, and the education; everything just worked out perfectly,” he said.
Pace also said that the college also has his intended major of exercise science, which is important because after completing his bachelor’s degree in four years, he plans to transfer to another college to compete his master’s degree before working as a physical therapist.
“I’ve had a great senior year and I’m looking forward to better competition,” Pace said. “I can’t wait to work harder and harder to get better.”
“Overall, it’s good to know where I’m going to college and I’m excited for the next four years,” he added.
Pace said that working hard at practice, getting a good education, and keeping his grades up have led him to this success in high school.
He said that he has all of his coaches and teammates to thank and he plans to return to Rockmart to help the wrestling program during the next few years of his college athletic career.
Pace is also a member of the Jackets varsity baseball team’s starting lineup where he plays as a pitcher. Rockmart is looking forward to playing Jeff Davis on Monday, May 20 in Macon for the Class AA state championship title.
“We are playing for the baseball state championship and I’m really excited for that,” he said.
Pace will be joining the Running Eagles in Marietta this Fall after their successful season this year, finishing in March with a 10-4 record and placing third in the NAIA National Tournament, which marked a program-best finish.