Over 200 regional community and business leaders will gather at the Murphy Campus of WGTC to hear from world renowned speakers and experts in organizational health to help attendees master the art and science of developing and leading healthy teams.
Spearheaded by the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce, Leadercast – West Georgia will be the first time this event has been held locally and the event expects to sell out.
Leadercast Live is the largest one-day leadership event in the world. Broadcast live each year from Atlanta to hundreds of Host Sites around the world, Leadercast Live assembles globally respected leadership experts on one stage to share knowledge and insights from their leadership journeys.
Leadercast Live dives into leadership issues relevant to today’s leaders to provide solutions and inspiration to help attendees around the globe be better leaders.
By bringing together top leadership experts with worldly perspectives, Leadercast provides leaders everywhere with the knowledge and tools to be leaders worth following.
Top leadership experts speaking this year are:
♦ Gayle King - Co-host at CBS This Morning & Editor-at-Large of O, the Oprah Magazine
♦ Marcus Samuelsson - Award-Winning Chef, Restauranteur, Author & TV Personality
♦ Patrick Lencioni - Best-Selling Author and Founder, The Table Group
♦ Juliet Funt - CEO of WhiteSpace at Work
♦ Dr. Caroline Leaf - Communication Pathologist, and Cognitive Neuroscientist
♦ Andy Stanley - Leadership Communicator, Author, and Pastor
♦ Ginger Hardage - Founder of Unstoppable Cultures
♦ Craig Springer - Executive Director of Alpha USA
♦ Carla Harris - Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Morgan Stanley.
The Greater Haralson Chamber will host Leadercast – West Georgia at West Georgia Technical College on May 10, 2019.
To learn more about this event, please visit www.haralson.org or call 770-537-5594. Tickets are now available.