Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14), in partnership with the Harris Arts Center and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, hosted a reception last night in Calhoun to announce the winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition. One local artist from Polk County was also honored with an award.
Esther Hayes, a Junior at Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, was the first-place winner with her piece “Meraki.” Over the last few weeks 14th Congressional District residents visited the student art exhibit, hosted at the Harris Arts Center, to vote for their favorite piece.
“Almost 70 pieces of art from students across the 14th District were submitted as part of this competition. I’m always amazed and encouraged by the creativity and talent in our community,” said Rep. Graves. “I’d like to thank the Harris Arts Center and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce for their partnership on this special event. I’d also like to thank the students from across the District who shared their talent with us. I urge all of you to keep creating and fueling your passion for the arts.”
Each Spring the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district. 69 pieces were submitted for the competition by student artists from 13 schools across the 14th Congressional District.
The following placed in the competition:
First Place: Esther Hayes, Sonoraville High School, “Meraki”
Second Place: George Zhang, Darlington School, “Daze”
Third Place: Brooke Landry, Calhoun High School, “Neon Lights”
Honorable Mention: George Zhang, Darlington School, “Redemption”
Honorable Mention: Jaci Davis, Cedartown High School, “Primary”
People’s Choice: Ashley James, North Paulding High School, “Savannah Skyline”
Hayes’ artwork will be shipped to Washington, D.C., where it will remain on display in the Cannon House Office Building’s Capitol Tunnel for one year, alongside the first-place artwork from every congressional district in the country. There will also be a winner’s reception in D.C. in June.