The LaGrange Grangers walked it off in Monday night’s 7-6 Region 5-4A win over Cedartown. For the Bulldogs, though, this loss did not result due to a lack of opportunities to close the game out.
Cedartown opened scoring in the top of the first when Jerry Simmons touched home following a throwing error. However, LaGrange put together one of their best offensive innings all game in the bottom of the second as they batted around the lineup.
Brant Williams touched home on a RBI hit by Will Lanier before Lanier and Mason Green were walked home with the bases loaded. This gave the Grangers a 3-1 lead.
The Bulldogs brought across one run in the third when Easton Oxenreider scored on a sacrifice fly by Cade Smith. In the top of the fourth, Cedartown took the lead as Griffin Elder stroked a hanging curveball to right center field. The junior centerfielder’s 2 RBI double brought home Tyler Gosdin and Corben Cuzzort.
The hit gave Cedartown their second lead of the game, 4-3. Later in the fourth, Cade Dingler scored on a RBI groundout by Oxenreider. After a passed ball, Elder came crashing home to extend the Bulldogs lead. He initially was tagged out, but the ball popped out of the Granger defender’s glove, allowing the advantage to increase to 6-3.
LaGrange was down but not out. Will Alford was drove in by Charles Crawford to cut their deficit to two runs. After a scoreless fifth, the score remained 6-4. Cedartown starting pitcher Dalton Bowman was pulled between innings, allowing Corben Cuzzort to relieve.
Unfortunately, the sophomore struggled finding the strike zone, recording only one out and walking in two runs and to tie the game.
Gosdin was called on with the bases loaded, retiring the two remaining batters.
The top of the seventh began in promising fashion for Cedartown: After having runners at first and second with one out, Cuzzort struck out.
Later in the inning on a wild pitch, courtesy runner Zane Barrow attempted to steal third base and was thrown out to retire the side.
In the bottom of the inning, Gosdin retired the first two batters. LaGrange’s Green reached on an error by Jacob Bradshaw, and was brought in on a base hit to the outfield by Trent Bailey. When the celebration ended, the Grangers walked away with a 7-6 victory.
Gosdin, who pitched well until the very end, was tagged with his first loss of the season. Corben Cuzzort and Dalton Bowman were both given no-decisions.
With the loss, Cedartown baseball is now 11-10 overall and 3-2 in region play. The Bulldogs now sit at fourth in the region standings.
They will have a quick chance at revenge in Wednesday’s home game against the Grangers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. at the Dawg Pound.