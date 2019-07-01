The Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court in Polk County is summoning a grand jury panel starting on July 15 to serve before the court of Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy starting at 9 a.m. The following people are asked to report to the courthouses to serve. Those with questions can contact the Superior Court Clerk’s office at 770-749-2114.
♦ Aletha E. Adams
♦ Ivy Leigh Allen
♦ Peggy Jean Alvey
♦ Rebecca Lauren Argo
♦ Stacey Todd Barrett
♦ June Lange Beck
♦ Amanda Leigh Blair
♦ Venessa Bradley
♦ Billy Joe Brown Jr.
♦ William Edward Burnley
♦ J.B Camp
♦ Eugenia B. Campbell
♦ Amy Roxanne Cantrell
♦ James Julian Carter
♦ Jessica Brooke Chastain
♦ Alexis Lynn Chatham
♦ Michael Lee Chivers
♦ James Herbert Cody
♦ Misty Dawn Cotton
♦ Doris Ellen Cox
♦ Denzel Dion Cubitt
♦ Rayford Lewis Deems
♦ Travis Timothy Deems
♦ Stanley Eugene Duncan
♦ Rusty Wayne Floyd
♦ Martina Gabriel
♦ Penelope D. Gaither
♦ Jaretta Kay Greer
♦ Jose Luis Guzman
♦ Bradley Earl Hammonds
♦ Wendi McDowell Hilliard
♦ Phillip Gregory Hindmon
♦ Marcia Cannon Hudgins
♦ Alma Marie Hudson
♦ Jerod Lynn Hulsey
♦ Charles Travis Jackson
♦ Lisa Ann Jarrell
♦ Kaylie Brookshire Jones
♦ Marine Lee Jones
♦ Kenneth Henry Kelley
♦ Donna Lynn Kirk
♦ Floyd Harold Lee
♦ Kenneth Richard Losch
♦ Aimee Harmison Madden
♦ Chelsie Raeann McConnell
♦ Aja Ayun Ashea McCrary
♦ William Joe McDonald Jr.
♦ Yvonne T. Mcentyre
♦ James Harold McKnight
♦ Ismael Mendezchun
♦ Jonathan Lee Mills
♦ Taran Leshay Moates
♦ Gregory Max Moss
♦ Cynthia Dianne Paul
♦ Lincoln Lavern Peek Jr.
♦ Victory Luax Perez
♦ Jhinora Latrice Pollard
♦ Floy Cornett Prewitt
♦ George Daniel Priest
♦ Judson Sherman Ross
♦ Rachael Nicole Rush
♦ Margaret Devyn Saunders
♦ Denise G. Shadrick
♦ Donna Sue Sisson
♦ Melissa Pinson Snipes
♦ Rhonda Blalock Sorrells
♦ Wayne Anthony Strickland
♦ Shawn Teresa Tant
♦ Michael Anthony Thimesch
♦ Takela Lashea Tolbert
♦ Corey Shane Vaughn
♦ Christina Marie Ware
♦ Mary Darice Wells
♦ Andrew David Whitfield
♦ Brenda Whitton