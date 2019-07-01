Courts news

The Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court in Polk County is summoning a grand jury panel starting on July 15 to serve before the court of Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy starting at 9 a.m. The following people are asked to report to the courthouses to serve. Those with questions can contact the Superior Court Clerk’s office at 770-749-2114.

♦ Aletha E. Adams

♦ Ivy Leigh Allen

♦ Peggy Jean Alvey

♦ Rebecca Lauren Argo

♦ Stacey Todd Barrett

♦ June Lange Beck

♦ Amanda Leigh Blair

♦ Venessa Bradley

♦ Billy Joe Brown Jr.

♦ William Edward Burnley

♦ J.B Camp

♦ Eugenia B. Campbell

♦ Amy Roxanne Cantrell

♦ James Julian Carter

♦ Jessica Brooke Chastain

♦ Alexis Lynn Chatham

♦ Michael Lee Chivers

♦ James Herbert Cody

♦ Misty Dawn Cotton

♦ Doris Ellen Cox

♦ Denzel Dion Cubitt

♦ Rayford Lewis Deems

♦ Travis Timothy Deems

♦ Stanley Eugene Duncan

♦ Rusty Wayne Floyd

♦ Martina Gabriel

♦ Penelope D. Gaither

♦ Jaretta Kay Greer

♦ Jose Luis Guzman

♦ Bradley Earl Hammonds

♦ Wendi McDowell Hilliard

♦ Phillip Gregory Hindmon

♦ Marcia Cannon Hudgins

♦ Alma Marie Hudson

♦ Jerod Lynn Hulsey

♦ Charles Travis Jackson

♦ Lisa Ann Jarrell

♦ Kaylie Brookshire Jones

♦ Marine Lee Jones

♦ Kenneth Henry Kelley

♦ Donna Lynn Kirk

♦ Floyd Harold Lee

♦ Kenneth Richard Losch

♦ Aimee Harmison Madden

♦ Chelsie Raeann McConnell

♦ Aja Ayun Ashea McCrary

♦ William Joe McDonald Jr.

♦ Yvonne T. Mcentyre

♦ James Harold McKnight

♦ Ismael Mendezchun

♦ Jonathan Lee Mills

♦ Taran Leshay Moates

♦ Gregory Max Moss

♦ Cynthia Dianne Paul

♦ Lincoln Lavern Peek Jr.

♦ Victory Luax Perez

♦ Jhinora Latrice Pollard

♦ Floy Cornett Prewitt

♦ George Daniel Priest

♦ Judson Sherman Ross

♦ Rachael Nicole Rush

♦ Margaret Devyn Saunders

♦ Denise G. Shadrick

♦ Donna Sue Sisson

♦ Melissa Pinson Snipes

♦ Rhonda Blalock Sorrells

♦ Wayne Anthony Strickland

♦ Shawn Teresa Tant

♦ Michael Anthony Thimesch

♦ Takela Lashea Tolbert

♦ Corey Shane Vaughn

♦ Christina Marie Ware

♦ Mary Darice Wells

♦ Andrew David Whitfield

♦ Brenda Whitton