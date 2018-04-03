There are 149 cases over a three day period saw indictments handed down by the grand jury, which pushes forward a number of high profile incidents toward trial in the weeks and months to come. D
istrict Attorney Jack Browning released the full list of indictments handed down by the panel between March 19 and March 21. That includes the case of a 17-year-old alleged to have It threatened a school shooting which saw more charges added before she faces trial this year.
Zoriah McCrae was previously charged with two counts of terroristic threats, but now faces 11 more counts of disrupting public school as a result of her arrest in February for her alleged threats to commit school shooting incidents at Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools. It was the latest step in the proceedings after she was released on a conditional bond following a district-wide lockdown of campuses prompted by social media threats made the day before.
Another case that made the news previously also heading to trial as well is that of the alleged attempted robbery by Charles Matthew Bridges earlier in the year. Bridges is reported by police to have attempted to rob his former employer Rudy Wood Appliance at gunpoint, and following a scuffle with the owner Phil Smith after hours was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He was later arrested in late January for the incident at the start of the year. Bridges was indicted by the grand jury on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Numerous other cases will now be heading to trial as a result of the long list of indictments handed down. Among those are 13 drug-related cases, two different rape cases, two child molestation cases, and five cases involving child pornography or sexual exploitation of children. Most of the cases involved assaults and batteries, aggravated assaults or charges related to attempts to elude officers or obstruct their ability to arrest a suspect.
Also among those indicted by the grand jury included Jason Roddy Maginness who faces trial now on a pair of charges for homicide by vehicle in the second degree and driving while license suspended. He was originally charged in a traffic death in August 2016. Maginess was also charged at the time with violation of his limited driving permit, but that was not included in indictments.
Also of note are the following cases from the list:
Jimmy Shane Keane was indicted on 42 counts of sexual exploitation of children
Clifford Cornelious Wofford was indicted on a rape charge
Christopher Landrum was indicted on charge of obscene internet contact with a child,
Ladarion Deontae Morris and Jermaine Courtney Brown were charged with possession of contraband by inmate.
Theodore Kayden Hund, Kile Alexander Turpen and Santiago F Cardenas-Vivas were all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Perry Lamar Hames was indicted for trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and illegal use of communication facility.