Commencement ceremonies are planned for this Friday night and Saturday morning as Cedartown and Rockmart’s Class of 2019 celebrate their final day of school in cap and gowns.
This week’s pages includes the annual celebration of Bulldog and Yellow Jacket seniors in our special graduation edition of the Standard Journal, found in the C and D sections for Cedartown and Rockmart, respectively. Additional honors for students of all ages will be included in this week’s news and sports sections as well.
The Class of 2019 this year includes more than 240 Bulldogs and and 180 expected to become Yellow Jacket alum at both schools, for a total 423 seniors in the Polk School District.
Rockmart students will be lining up first on the Yellow Jackets football field this Friday, beginning at 8 p.m. to celebrate seniors as they receive their diplomas. The forthcoming event will be moved indoors if weather should threaten celebrations.
The Cedartown High School graduation ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m., and weather pending the Class of 2019 will gather on Doc Ayers Field in Memorial Stadium.
Some students have already experienced one graduation for the Class of 2019.
Dual enrollment students who earned Associate of Science degrees from Georgia Highlands College this year included Holly Decker, Rose Meus, Ebrahem Abdul-Rahman, Ellye Puckett, Cam Lorys, and Grace Prince. The six are now among a growing number of students from Polk School District in recent years that have earned both degrees and diplomas in the same month.
“We could not be more proud of our third class of students to earn their high school diplomas and Associate degrees at the same time,” officials from PSD posted on the district website with this year’s group. “These students’ drive and determination should inspire us all! It was a great day for Polk County!”
This year’s six degree holders walked with their fellow classmates at Georgia Highlands College two weeks ago.