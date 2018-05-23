- Rockmart commencement coming up Friday night, Cedartown’s on Saturday morning
The tassels will turn, the caps go flying and hugs and handshakes shared between graduates from Rockmart High School this Friday night, then Cedartown High School on Saturday morning as both campuses celebrate commencement this week.
It brings to a close a big year for students locally, as they have enjoyed getting to use new facilities at the start of the year, championship runs and trophies throughout, and then finally having to wind down to complete tests and say goodbye to their alma maters.
Make sure to grab a copy of this week's edition of the Standard Journal for our annual celebration of local graduates found in two sections for Cedartown and Rockmart High School.
The Jacket nation gets to send off their seniors first in ceremonies this Friday, May 25 starting at 8 p.m. Prior to that Rockmart seniors will get to enjoy additional honors with a cording ceremony set for 9 a.m. this morning, followed by honors night on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. All events will be held at Rockmart High School.
Cedartown gets to wait until Saturday morning for their commencement ceremony, set to start at 10 a.m. They’ve also got several events planned, from Tuesday’s senior honors night (6 p.m. for those who get the paper ahead of the dateline) and a cording ceremony on Thursday at 9 a.m. The Top 5 seniors will also get to enjoy a luncheon at noon today as well.
All this leads up to the culmination of students walking across the stage this weekend and receiving diplomas.
In honor of graduates, this week we’re asking readers to send in a special memory or message about their favorite graduates we’d like to include in the May 30 edition as part of our continuing commencement coverage. E-mail those to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net to take part and see them in the coming edition.