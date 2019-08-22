One of Cedartown's own is now a member of the Georgia Council for the Arts after a recent appointment by Governor Brian Kemp this month.
Colt Chambers, head of Chambers Enterprises, was sworn in by Kemp during a busy day on August 13 that included ceremonies for 21 different appointees in positions across the state government. His appointment comes after already serving in a voluntary capacity on the GCA's Grants Review Panel.
A longtime advocate for the arts on all levels, Chambers hopes to continue that mission in his new role on the state level.
"I am honored and extremely grateful for the trust placed in me by Governor Kemp to serve as an ambassador for the arts in Georgia," Chambers said. "I look forward to working with fellow council members and staff members to continue to advance the mission of the Georgia Council for the Arts."
A graduate of Small Business Administration from Northern Arizona University, Chambers is also the founder of the International Music and Entertainment Association, formed in 2012. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, the Rockmart Civic Arts Commission, the Cave Spring Historical Society, and the Calhoun Little Theatre.
His work in the arts also goes to the Federal level, when he worked on an advisory committee for the National Endowment for the Arts’ Challenge America Program. Chambers' recent advocacy efforts also provided him with the opportunity to serve as a delegate from the State of Georgia at the National Arts Action Summit in Washington D.C., sponsored by Americans for the Arts.
While serving from 2016 to 2018 on the GCA's Grant Review Panel, he was responsible for the review of grant applications for GCA’s project grants. His time volunteering inspired to become more involved in state-level arts advocacy and has since been a very active advisory member of ArtsGeorgia – the state’s leading arts advocacy group.
Chambers said his passion inspired him to recently drafted recommendations and proposals he'll be presenting to members of the General Assembly to improve the efforts of the Georgia Council for the Arts.
It is a needed effort, since the GCA is currently is ranked 50th by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.
In 2013, Chambers was recognized as “America’s Youngest Theatre Producer” by Broadway Global and received a Commendation from Governor Nathan Deal and the Georgia House of Representatives.
Also, Chambers was previously an Ambassador of the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of Republican Leadership for Georgia’s Class of 2019.
Elizabeth Delancy, David Morrow and J. Barry Schrenk were also reappointed by Kemp to serve on the GCA.