ATLANTA (AP) — Gov.-elect Brian Kemp has chosen six Georgia lawmakers to shepherd his agenda during the 2019 legislative session.
Kemps' transition office announced his legislative floor leaders in a news release over the weekend.
Republican state Reps. Jodi Lott of Evans, Terry Rogers of Clarkesville, Bert Reeves of Marietta and Dominic LaRiccia of Douglas will sponsor bills to carry out the new GOP governor's agenda in the House.
State Rep. Trey Kelley (R-16th District) was among those who were glad to hear the announcement over the weekend as he traveled to Athens for legislative training before the start of the 2019 session.
“Gov. Elect Kemp has chosen a terrific group of floor leaders, and I look forward to working with each of them as well as Gov. Kemp to put forth a conservative legislative agenda that promotes small business growth and puts hard-working Georgians first,” Kelley said.
In the state Senate, Kemp's floor leaders will be Republican Sens. Blake Tillery of Vidalia and Brian Strickland of McDonough.
Kemp also announced he has tapped former state Rep. Mark Hamilton of Cumming to serve as his director of external affairs. Stuart Wilkinson, who worked in Gov. Nathan Deal's administration for six years, will serve as deputy director of external affairs.
SJ Editor Kevin Myrick and the Associated Press contributed to this report.