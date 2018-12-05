Georgia's GOP candidate for the Secretary of State will be taking office in January 2019 after results in Tuesday's run-off ended in Brad Raffensperger's favor.
He won statewide by a margin of 51.97 to 48.03 percent over Democrat John Barrow in the run-off race. Polk County joined with the rest of the state to determine who would be the next person to fill the job, and went with Raffensperger 79.13 percent to 20.87 percent for Barrow in local voting.
Elections Director Lee Ann George said there were no major issues during Tuesday's run-off election at the polls, and that tallies were all completed in a much easier process that concluded just two hours after precincts closed for the year.
A total of 4,456 votes were tallied in Polk County for the run-off, well below the numbers that came out during the 2018 midterm election in November.
The county also helped select the new District 3 Public Service Commissioner, helping return Chuck Eaton to the post. The GOP member of the commission won 3,430 votes locally to the 993 earned by Democrat Lindy Miller. Overall, Eaton won 51.83 percent to 48.17 percent.
Eaton will return to his seat in January.
Tuesday's vote wrapped up the campaign season for 2018, but it'll be right back into business in the months to come. George said that municipal elections will be coming in 2019 for Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon posts, and that the next thing for her office will be advertising qualification requirements in February.