A local food pantry has reopened their doors to the public in a new facility in Cedartown.
The Good Neighbor Food Pantry at 71 Woodall Road, Cedartown, is now assisting the public again in Polk County when they need help with food assistance during tough times. With a new facility on Woodall Road and new staff to help fill out applications, the food pantry provides free food to those in need.
First time applicants will need a state-issued ID and a copy of their most recent utility bill to apply.
Pantry hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday weekly.
Clynt Cornwell recently took over as executive director of the Good Neighbor Food Pantry and is running it with the help of his wife Betty who is acting as program director.
The organization operates as a non-profit. The pair founded the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rockmart and have provided 18 years of service in east Polk County, where they will continue to help those in need.
The Cornwalls are also members of the Polk County FEMA Board of Emergency food distribution. They seek volunteers who want to help serve at least one day a week for three hours at a time.
Any volunteers interested in helping can contact 770-547-2190 to leave a message.