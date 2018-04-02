The cool morning air was just right for a day by the lake in Rockmart to end the week before Easter, and a group of local Special Olympics athletes got to soak in the sunshine as they cast their lines in an event just for them.
The C.W. Matthews’-owned Kenview Farms — which plays host to local youth for the annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo coming up in June — invited adult Special Olympians to come out and participate in Farm Day 2018 and cast their own lines in for some morning fishing.
“Richard (Harris) and I sponsor Farm Day for the Special Olympics,” said organizer Kathy Harris. “We provide everything here. We come out here for a day of fishing to celebrate the Special Olympians.
That was followed by lunch for the athletes, then a hayride and tour of the farm where they were able to encounter wildlife as well.
It’s all part of an effort that Harris and her husband Richard have put together for a second year in a row — and plan to continue — to help out the Special Olympics program and give those who don’t often get to have a lot of outdoor fun the chance to take part in activities others take for granted.
“This is by far one of my favorite events that we do,” Harris said.
Helping out for the day was Polk County Police, Polk County Sheriff’s and the Department of Natural Resources.
They started the event with the intention of allowing adults with special needs to take part in a day at the farm in 2017, and “after I fell in love with them last year,” will continue it in years to come.
She’s hoping that in the future the community will come take part in the event as well or provide resources and supplies needed to bring it to a grander scale.
“If people want to even come out and buddy up with one of the special Olympians, that will make a huge difference in the future,” she said.
Those interested in seeking out how to help during next year’s Farm Day can contact Harris by e-mailing her at kathydharris@comcast.net.
The event at Kenview Farms for Special Olympians comes just a little more than a month before the big event being held at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex on May 4.
Organizers from the Kaleidoscope program at Highland Rivers Health and Polk School District’s special education program will also be glad to receive any help the community wishes to provide, or volunteer support for the upcoming annual event.
Email Amber Fuqua at amberf@polk.k12.ga.us for more information on how to take part.