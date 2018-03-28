- Local organizations share $35,000 in donations from the Ayers-Beck Community Foundation.
Doc Ayers and Ray Beck had a good idea back in 1990, when they decided that they wanted to do something to help Polk County as a whole. The old ball coach and former football star put their heads together and decided the way they would raise money would be through a game they also both loved: golf.
So they rolled up their sleeves and sought out sponsors and players to take part in their annual Doc Ayers-Ray Beck Celebrity Golf Tournament.
The idea stuck, and now 28 years later the organization is getting ready for their upcoming tournament being held in early May.
Before anyone gets out on the links, first the organization had a bit of business to take care of by way of handing out those donations utilized by nearly two dozen organizations in Polk County to help children, families and more prosper and grow.
This year, the Ayers-Beck Community Foundation raised $35,000 to 21 organizations, adding to the hundreds of thousands raised over the past 27 years that allowed the organization to give back to more than 100 groups and organizations locally over nearly three decades.
“This is a great accomplishment that we can celebrate, but we wouldn’t be able to provide these donations without the help of the sponsors, the volunteers and players who continue to take part each year,” board member Lauren Adams said during the luncheon on March 21.
This year’s recipients included the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, the Cedartown and Rockmart High School athletics department, the Doc Ayers-Ray Beck Scholarships for both high schools, the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia, the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, the Cedartown Wheelchair Athlete Training Program, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, the Cedartown Junior Service League for the Cedar Valley Arts Festival, the Cedar Valley Shrine Club No. 47, Compassionate Paws, the Ferst Foundation of Polk County, Harbor House, Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center, the Our House Women’s Shelter, the Polk Healthcare Foundation, the Rockmart Police Department, Samaritan House, the Tallapoosa Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate Program for Haralson and Polk counties, and Worldview Baptist Church’s Bedding for the Needy program.
The upcoming golf tournament is coming up on May 11 at the Cherokee Country Club. Registration for the tournament will begin as soon as a team wishes to sign and can be completed by calling the Polk Healthcare Foundation office at 706-509-3290.
Signups are $125 per person, or $750 a team. Several contests are held annually during the tournament as well.
Brochures will be going out this coming week for those interested.