A golf tournament is coming up in November to benefit a Polk County charity.
Sponsored by Waste Industries, Chick-fil-A, and Cedarstream, the Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society’s Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club, with all net proceeds going to fund the organization’s low cost spay and neuter program.
Pre-registration is open at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club, or at www.cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com.
Registration cost is $75 per person or $300 per team and includes a Chick-fil-A lunch, t-shirt, and goody bag. Prizes will be awarded to individuals and teams, and raffle fundraisers will be held on-site at the event.
On the event day, registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. with a shot gun event start at 10 a.m.
For questions or to purchase tickets ahead of time for a team, please call Humane Society President Charlotte Harrison at 706-252-4412.