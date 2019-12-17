A local organization got to play Santa in recent days and provide residents at a Cedartown-area nursing home with gifts for the holiday season.
God's Loving Angels arrived at Cedar Springs Nursing Home on Dec. 14 with gifts for the residents donated from the community and help retirees within the facility enjoy the holidays when their families aren't around. The weekend stop in with residents at Cedar Springs was the sixth year the organization has spread holiday cheer at local nursing homes during the Christmas season.
The organization has given back in a number of ways throughout the year and capped off their year of events including a fundraiser for the annual Thanksgiving meal put on by the Stocks family and support from the organization, donations to the 4C's camp and more.
Find out more about how to take part or help God's Loving Angels efforts to give back to the community by contacting Floreace Stocks at 678-719-1981.