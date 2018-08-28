Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2018 summer semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Here’s who made the President’s list for Polk County:
Michaela Clarke, Tracy Elkins, Jaweah Hamilton, Mark King, Elizabeth Sanders, Mireya Santillan-Cruz, Arturo Segura, Autumn Tomlinson, Adrian Williams.
The following also made the Dean’s list for Polk County:
Jeremy Campbell, Madison Crawford, Caitlyn Harris, Donald Tinnan.
Congratulations go out to those who made these lists for the summer semester of 2018.