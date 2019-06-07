A number of local students saw great success in their academics this past semester at Georgia Northwestern Technical college, making the President’s and Dean’s Lists.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's list recipients included from Polk County: Lauren Allred, Tara Anderson, Trudi Baines Floyd, Nathan Barrett, Anna Bellantoni, Mason Bennett, Neely Collum, Ricky Cooper, Marie-Yves Desir, Nahomy Diaz Villanueva, Mia Duffy, Jessica Fincher, Tayte Fuqua, MaKenzie Golder, Crystal Green, Leonel Guzman, Jessie Haddock, Jaweah Hamilton, Delmas Harrell, Robert Harris, Karriana Holsey, William Ingram, Jacquera Jester, Megan Johnson, Mark King, Kaitlyn Kriesler, Taylor Kriesler, Mary Laltrello, Ethan Lester, Carmen Lopez-Martinez, Andrew Lumpkin, Wendy Macedo Pineda, Demetrica Mallory, Erin McCrickard, Lesley Munoz-Flores, Patricia Nunez, Marrio Oliver, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Eli Perez, Camden Rittenhouse, Eric Rossetti, Arturo Segura, Andrea Sides, Dylan Smith, Mikayla Stockett, Ethan Suggs, Gavin Tan, Jason To, Gillian Vansciver, Paris Washington, Timothy Williams, and Britanya Womack.
Dean's list recipients included Martin Arguello, Jacob Benefield, Matthew Blake, Caleb Bray, Caitlin Crete, Madison Day, Luis Escutia-Torres, Tyler Fincher, Chloe Green, Yolonda Hollifield, Jessica Kellogg, Robert Laltrello, Carli Mayben, Bianca Mcclain, Marlon Morales, Trixie Morgan, Harlan Morris, Rosyseli Perez-lopez, Leticia Pineda, Sierra Post, Makenna Privett, Jarett Raine, Hannah Raines, Araseli Segura, Aislyn Smith, Dylan Smith, Anna Snider, Marina Sosa-Diaz, Kenneth Stephens, Mileia Watts, Madison Whatley, Jordan White, William Womack, and Jynieva Wright.