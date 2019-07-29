Six months ago, Tamara James came home to complete chaos.
Police cars, ambulances and frantic people filled the street.
Somebody had been shot.
Actually, it had been four somebodies: a mother, a newly graduated young man, a woman who had just moved to the area and Dadrian “Wade” Cummings - her son.
The man accused of killing the four people, Daylon Delon Gamble, was captured and faces four counts of murder as well as other charges.
And now, James’ neighborhood is once again filled with people and somewhat chaotic - but this time, it’s for a back to school drive meant to honor her son.
'Long live Wade'
Organized by her daughter, Amber Jackson, the event took place on Sunday. It was held on the grounds between James’ house and Zion Hill Baptist Church, right across the street from where Cummings was killed.
Since that day - Jan. 24 - his family and friends have celebrated the monthly anniversary of his passing as “Wade’s Day” by taking the time to share positive memories of him.
This month, Amber decided to honor her brother by throwing the back to school drive, continuing a tradition the siblings shared.
“He was always giving, like the back to school drive," Jackson said. "This is something we’ve always done, we always sponsored a child, we bought clothes and school supplies very secretly. We didn't have to boast and brag about it, it was just our little secret we’ve done.”
Over 150 people showed up, many of them clad in shirts with “Long Live Wade” and pictures of Cummings.
The event was full of food and entertainment: there were bouncy houses, snowcones and a DJ. Jackson’s husband, Roderick, took to the grill and gave out hot dog dinners.
Throughout the night, several raffles were held for gift cards to Walmart, various clothing stores and for free hairstyles and haircuts. The grand prize was a $100 Visa gift card won by college freshman Maranda Thomas.
Businesses like Chili’s and Walmart donated, along with Mac’s Bakery, who gifted the family with a cake saying, “Stay in School, Say No to Gun Violence."
Cummings’ mother and sister both expressed their gratitude.
"I just think it turned out great, it was beautiful. And the community really showed up and showed out. Thank you to everybody,” she said. She also talked about how helpful local churches have been, especially Zion Hill Baptist and her home church, Wesley Chapel.
They have plans to continue “Wade’s Day” with more charitable events, like a blanket drive this Thanksgiving.
We can stop violence
“Losing a brother or a child ... it's just a pain no one should ever have to go through,” Jackson said for anyone else dealing with gun violence.
"It’s hard and sometimes you want to give up, but just keep going forward every day," she said. "Hold your head up high, pray your way through it and just try your best to have a positive outlook on life. We just got to keep living positively so we can see our loved ones again.”
Jackson said believing in the power and strength that comes from community has given her hope.
“We, as a whole, we can stop violence. Gun violence, any type of violence, we can stop it if we just all come together” Jackson declared.
When asked how she would want people to remember Wade, she pauses and takes a breath with tears in her eyes.
“My brother...he was full of life, he was always giving, and always smiling. So I would want people to remember him as just that. It’s because that’s what I can remember about him that I can make it day by day.”