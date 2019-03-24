Community organizations in Cedartown and Polk County received a little bit of financial help thanks to the continued efforts of the Ayers-Beck Community Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the annual golf tournament bearing the name of long-established sports legends.
The annual luncheon saw 19 different organizations helping local youth, providing scholarships to graduating seniors and much were handed out a total of $33,000 between them to help the various program. That was still one of the largest amounts donated in the tournament’s history.
Those organizations who were recipients of funds in 2019 include the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, the Cedar Valley Arts Festival via the Cedartown Junior Service League, the Cedar Valley Shrine Club, the Cedartown International Wheelchair 5K Road Race, both Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools for scholarships along with their athletic programs, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, Compassionate Paws of Polk County, the Tallapoosa Circuit CASA, Ferst Readers, Harbor House, Murphy Harpst Children’s Center, Polk Family Connection, The Polk Healthcare Foundation, the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, and Worldview Baptist Church’s Bedding for the Needy program.
The annual Ayers-Beck Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Cherokee Golf and Country Club in Cedartown is coming up this year on Friday, May 10. The opening round of signups should begin in April, with more to come on those in a future edition of the Standard Journal. Check back as well for team costs and potential for sponsorship for the 2019 tournament.
This will mark the 29th year of the tournament, begun by Howard “Doc” Ayers and Ray Beck as a way for the pair to gather fellow sports lovers together to raise money for community causes.