The road is back open for drivers utilizing Girard Avenue to get around Cedartown following repairs to sewer system pumps near Branch Street and the city's wastewater processing plant.
City Manager Bill Fann said repairs were completed at noon today to one pump, with another still in the works for later this week. A bypass was required when both pumps failed and caused the roadway closure.
The lift station in full at Branch Street near the wastewater treatment plant is due for a coming replacement, Fann said. Bypass equipment is being kept on hand in case it is needed.