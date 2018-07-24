As David Gilmore continues to recover from being shot earlier this month in what he and police described as a road rage incident, the search is still on for the pickup truck that did it.
Police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying a late model GMC pickup truck that Gilmore said carried the individual responsible for shooting at him several times, then driving away before pulling back into the convenience store to at Chapman’s Shoppette around 5:30 a.m. after Gilmore pulled in.
The lone shot which struck Gilmore passed through his chest right under the heart. He was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta and underwent emergency surgery Monday. He was slated for a second procedure late Thursday to remove fluid from a lung, but is otherwise alert and able to communicate with his family.
Security video from the store indicated the shooter was in what is believed to be a GMC Sierra, possibly 2000 to 2006 model.
Police had not yet released any information as of press time over the weekend about whether they ascertained the whereabouts of the truck or the suspected shooter.
"The whole thing is just crazy, why drive to where your victim is and stop and look at him," Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said previously.
Dodd is asking for the public's help to find Gilmore's shooter. He is encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident or information about the truck to contact Sgt. Charles Vainrib at 770-748-7331 or call 911.
A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to help Gilmore defray medical expenses. People can make a donation at https://www.facebook.com/donate/273342926761430/.
Gilmore continued to recover last week and was expected to stay for a little while longer, with the hopes of being able to return home after surgery and a stay to recover at Grady in Atlanta.