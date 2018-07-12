Reports from the family of David Gilmore and Polk County officials cite that the Cedartown newspaper carrier is recovering after being shot during the early morning hours Monday.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Gilmore was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he underwent surgery midday and has been recovering since. He spent a day in the intensive care unit, and was moved to a room on Wednesday to continue healing.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, who has been following Gilmore's recovery, said that hospital officials listed him Wednesday in fair but guarded condition.
According to a Polk County Police report released this morning, the 57-year-old Gilmore was driving his 2000 Honda Civic EX when he was shot at near Chapman's Shoppette, located at 1450 S. Main St., Cedartown.
Gilmore was found in the parking lot by emergency responders and had believed to have been shot several times, according to the report. After pulling video from the convenience store, police spotted a silver late model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck they are still searching for
As Gilmore continues to get better, investigators from local police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations hope that he can provide additional answers to help find a suspect and make an arrest.
For now, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd is asking for the public's help to find Gilmore's shooter.
"Anyone with information about the truck should immediately contact us at the police department at 770-748-7331 and ask to speak to Sgt. Vainrib," Dodd said. "Or they can call 911. Whatever they have to do to get us information."
"We really need the public's help in finding this suspect," Dodd added.