Students from Georgia Highlands College made the grades this past semester, and several from Polk County were honored on the President's and Dean's lists for spring 2019.
To achieve President’s List status, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and attain a minimum of nine semester hours of credit. To make Dean’s List students must complete a minimum of nine semester hours and achieve at least a 3.5 average.
Polk County residents who received honors on the President's list included:
Ebrahem Abdul-Rahman of Cedartown, Rebecca Alexander of Cedartown, Brooklyn Brame of Cedartown, Kaley Brown of Rockmart, Nancy Cervantes of Cedartown, Faith Cheeks of Cedartown, Kaila Chivers of Cedartown, Alexis Folsom of Cedartown, Guessly Gonzalez of Cedartown, Charles Griffith of Cedartown, Kaleb Johnston of Cedartown, Jordan Lee of Taylorsville, Logan Maddox of Cedartown, Benjamin Nash of Rockmart, Jennifer Palacios of Cedartown, Ellye Puckett of Cedartown, Katlyn Register of Rockmart, Ethan Runyon of Cedartown, Emma Sheffield of Cedartown, John Sparks of Cedartown, Dakota Wheeler of Rockmart, Megan White of Rockmart, Abigail Williams of Cedartown, and Aubrie Wolfe of Aragon.
Dean's list honors went to
Sameeh Abdul-Rahman of Cedartown, Guillermo Aguilar of Cedartown, Jessica Barber of Rockmart, Hannah Brown of Rockmart, Jada Brumbelow of Aragon, Collin Coleman of Cedartown, Briceyda Cortes-Leon of Cedartown, Nancy Cruz of Cedartown, Amy Dutton of Rockmart, Cassidy Fincher of Cedartown, Mitchell Findley of Rockmart, Heaven Forsyth of Aragon, Jo Anne Francis of Cedartown, Gabrielle Glenn of Cedartown, Alexus Green of Cedartown, Gabrielle Haynes of Rockmart, Andrea Haywood of Cedartown, Madison Hulsey of Rockmart, Cameron Johnson of Rockmart, Colton Jones of Cedartown, Avery Lawrence of Cedartown, Sarah Locklear of Rockmart, Maggie Marchbanks of Cedartown, Shannon Meeks of Cedartown, Rose Meus of Cedartown, Rafael Nunez of Cedartown, Jason Parker of Cedartown, Samuel Pollard of Cedartown, Dylen Royer of Cedartown, Nekoda Self of Cedartown, Hannah Sparks of Cedartown, Mary Vaughn of Cedartown, and Hannah West of Rockamart.