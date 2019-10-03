The people who figure out how to make the dollars and cents work in Polk County government have proof positive they are doing their jobs well, thanks to a national organization's recent award for the group.
During the County Commission's Sept. 30 work session, the board and administration took time out for a minute of recognition for the government's finance team, which earlier in the month of September were awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.
The Chicago-based organization that covers the United States and Canada gave Polk County's finance team the award for putting together a top-notch Comprehensive Annual Financial Report or CAFR for short. That was above and beyond what the usual audits on the county level produce.
"I'm always proud when our departments do a good job, and go above and beyond," County Manager Matt Denton said during the Sept. 30 presentation. "This year the definitely did so."
He added that "this is a really big deal. They don't just hand these out... We're proud of you."
The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to ensure it met the high standards of the GFOA's program, which in a release they stated "includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR."