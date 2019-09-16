September is the official Library Card Sign-up Month, and there’s no better time for young and adult readers alike to head down to either of Polk County’s local libraries to unlock a world of stories and information.
During the month, the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the nation join together to remind parents, guardians, and citizens that signing up for a library card is the first step towards both academic achievement, personal growth, and lifelong learning.
Those interested in getting a card for themselves can visit the Rockmart library at 316 Elm St, Rockmart from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Cedartown residents can visit their library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Those signing up for a card need proof of current address, but anyone that’s never had a card before can expect their first one at no cost. Those who have had a card before, and are under the $10 fine limit, can get a new one for $2.
“Once we have proof of address, we can start signing them up,” Cedartown library staffer Ian Williams said. “We do it by computer now, and all you have to do is fill out some questions online. Then we finalize it with them at the front desk.”
The library card application, as well as other information and resources, can be found online by visiting shrls.org.
This year’s sign-up month features help from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” who are working with the ALA to promote the value of a library card. They’ll be included in events around the country to remind the public that signing up for a card opens up a world of infinite possibilities, resources, and other services.
More information on the ALA can be found by visiting www.ala.org.