Additional good news for the state's economic outlook as unemployment claims are still on a downward trend.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a press release that Georgia added jobs in May while its unemployment rate held steady.
The release also noted that the state has seen preliminary numbers that showed year-over-year gains in jobs, employment and the overall workforce.
At the same time, claims for unemployment insurance were down when compared to last May and from the total in April.
“The long-term trends continue to go in the right directions,” Butler said. “We continue to grow jobs and keep our unemployment rate low. Georgia remains a great place to locate and grow a business.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate also held constant, staying at 3.6 percent in May. Georgia’s rate maintained at 3.8 percent. The rate is only slightly lower than a year ago, when the Department of Labor reported an unemployment rate at 4 percent.
The state added 2,600 jobs in May, pushing the total to 4.59 million jobs. It marks a 69,000 job increase from the previous year.
"We are continuing to see Georgia grow jobs and overall we're still seeing fewer layoffs year over year," Butler said in the release. "It just goes to show the strength of Georgia's economy."
Georgia had four job sectors that added more than 10,000 jobs over the past year including the education and health services field, professional and business services, the leisure and hospitality industry, and in construction.
The largest sector seeing job growth was in education and health services, which saw 17,700 new jobs between 2018 and 2019.
In terms of monthly numbers, government, construction and education/health services all added 1,000 or more jobs.
Last month, the labor force and employed residents figures both declined but much less than .1 percent.
The state's labor force went down by less than 5,000 versus a total work force of more than 5.1 million. And, even with the monthly loss, the labor force total was still higher than the same month a year ago.
The change in employed residents was even smaller posting a decrease less than 3,300 against a total number of more than 4.91 million employed residents in the state. Again, even with the monthly loss, the annual number was still up by nearly 12,000.
At the same time, new claims for unemployment were down by about 2 percent compared with last month. When compared to May of 2018, claims were down by about 8 percent.