ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has called a special session of the state legislature to grapple with the recovery costs from Hurricane Michael.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that the governor's office expects the state's portion of cleanup costs to be approximately $100 million.
Although federal disaster funding may cover the costs, those funds can take years to access, Deal's office said.
State Rep. Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) said in a statement that he applauded Deal’s decision to call the state house and senate back into a special session before the end of the year to help mitigate the cost of the storm.
“Our agriculture community has suffered a devastating loss as a result of Hurricane Michael and as Georgia lawmakers we have a responsibility to help them get through this most difficult time,” Kelley said by e-mail. “I look forward to working with Governor Deal and my House colleagues to put forth a meaningful and substantial disaster relief appropriation package to address the loss these hardworking Georgians have suffered.”
The session is set for Nov. 13 and will also give lawmakers an opportunity to either leave in place or remove a suspension of state sales tax on jet fuel, the newspaper reported.
The tax break saves Delta Air Lines, one of the state's largest employers, millions per year.
The deadly storm ripped through the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia in earlier this month, leaving dozens dead and widespread destruction of property.
The estimates as of last week were at around $250 million in insured losses across the state out of a total of 35,000 insurance claims filed statewide, according to the Macon Telegraph’s Oct. 23 reporting.