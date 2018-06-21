City officials spent a good part of a recent morning giving representatives from Georgia Power a quick but informative tour of Cedartown.
Touting assets and resources that are beneficial to economic development, the June 19 tour encompassed the Cedartown business district, the historic district, new housing developments, recent industrial land acquisitions, the city's industrial parks and the Polk County College and Career Academy -- just to name a few.
After touring Cedartown, Georgia Power officials headed over to the Polk County Administration Building and then over to the City of Rockmart, where they learned about other economic development advantages that neighboring entities bring to the table.