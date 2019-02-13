Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is offering a free GED® practice test on Thursday, Feb. 28, to all current or potential students who come into one of the local Adult Education Learning Centers in GNTC’s nine-county service area.
Students who take the GED Ready® practice test will be able to see if they are ready to pass the GED® test in a chosen subject area and can choose from reading, math, social studies or science.
The results of the GED Ready® practice test will let individuals know if they are ready to pass the GED® test or what skills they may need to improve in order to pass the test.
Students can also learn about classes and other resources to help them prepare for the GED® test. To learn more or to schedule a free GED Ready® practice test, contact the Polk County Campus Adult Education Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 466 Brock Road, Rockmart, by calling 770-684-7521.