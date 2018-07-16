Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) members who grow Bermudagrass hay are encouraged to enter the 2018 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at the University of Georgia Testing Lab using the Relative Forage Quality (RFQ) Test, which predicts the likelihood an animal will eat the hay and its fiber digestibility. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis. The deadline to enter is Oct. 31.
Winners will be announced Dec. 3 at the annual GFB Convention on Jekyll Island during the GFB Hay Committee meeting. Prizes will be presented to the top five producers. The first-place winner will receive the free use of the latest 6 ft.x 4 ft. Vermeer baler for one year courtesy of the Vermeer Manufacturing Company. The winner will have the option to purchase the baler at a reduced price at the end of the year.
“If you grow Bermudagrass hay, this contest provides detailed information on its nutritional quality,” said Polk County Farm Bureau President James Casey. “Everyone who enters hay samples in this contest will benefit from learning what management adjustments they can make to their hay fields to improve the quality and value of their hay.”
Contest rules, applications and instructions for submitting samples are available at the Polk County Farm Bureau office or may be downloaded at www.gfb.ag/HayContest. All hay entered must have been grown in Georgia on a field with at least 25 days of maturity or regrowth. Hay samples should be naturally dried in the field and taken from the center of at least five different bales (rolls or squares) that come from the same field.
There is a $20 entry fee for each sample entered in the contest to cover the cost of the lab analysis. Hay producers may enter more than one sample in the contest. Any producer submitting more than one sample may only place in the top five with one sample but will receive analysis for all samples submitted. Contest participants will receive a detailed copy of their hay analysis information.
Checks to cover the entry fee should be made payable to Georgia Farm Bureau. Entry fees, forms and samples should be sent to the GFB Public Policy Department 1620 Bass Road Macon, Ga., 31210. Entry fees, forms and samples may also be taken to your county Farm Bureau office.
Previous first-place winners are not eligible to win any prizes in the contest for three years after winning. Previous first place winners may still enter their samples for the purpose of having them officially analyzed.
GFB is also accepting hay directory listings. Farm Bureau members with hay for sale or who offer custom harvesting or custom sprigging are invited to list their hay and/or services in the GFB Quality Hay Directory published on the GFB website. Because this directory is online, hay can be listed or removed from the site as inventory dictates.
To participate, complete a submission form by visiting your county Farm Bureau office or online at www.gfb.ag/hay. Please include a $10 check made payable to Georgia Farm Bureau for each listing of hay, custom harvesting or custom sprigging. Multiple listings are allowed. Hay producers who enter the GFB Quality Hay Contest receive a free listing in the GFB Hay Directory, if they so choose.
Call Sue Cuzzort at the Polk County Farm Bureau at 770-748-5641 with any questions.