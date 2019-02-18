Camp Antioch -- also known as the Polk-Haralson Christian Life Center -- played host over the weekend and benefited from Keep Polk Beautiful's efforts in the celebration of Georgia Arbor Day.
Children at Camp Antioch joined with adult leaders to plant new saplings with the help of donations from Keep Polk Beautiful on Saturday. The celebration of Georgia Arbor Day, which is the third Friday in February also coincided with Camp Antioch's Saturday celebration of Georgia Baptist Missions Day.
The two organizations partnered to plant Northern Red Oak saplings at the camp on Antioch Road, but also in other places around the community.
Find out more about helping Keep Polk Beautiful by contacting Randy Cook at rcook@cedarowngeorgia.gov, and assist Camp Antioch by contacting Janice Stewart at cutlog@bellsouth.net.