A wastewater project to help keep the sewers running smoothly within the City of Cedartown will be able to utilize loans financed by a state fund.
The Board of Directors for the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) approved on Tuesday a $3 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
Cedartown’s request came to help replace a pair of lift stations and rotary screens at the wastewater treatment plant to complete much-needed upgrades to the city’s sewer infrastructure.
The project additionally includes the need to install a 10-inch gravity sewer line. That is intended to decrease the increased amount of water infiltrating the sewer system during heavy rain events.
The announcement came through this afternoon following a GEFA board meeting in Atlanta.
“I’m very pleased at that decision,” Cedartown City Manager Bill Fann said after he learned of the announcement. “These projects are critical to our sewer infrastructure, and we’re hopeful to be able to get the commission approval finalized in September and get the project bids out soon thereafter.”
Fann presented the project to city leaders during a work session back in March for commissioners to consider. At the time, they projected a cost of at least $2.5 million for the needed replacements and repairs at lift stations on Blanche Street and Cave Spring Road, where problems from leaks and blockages in the past have caused significant concerns to officials.
Back during the city’s work session in March, Fann and City Engineer Ronnie Wood presented a long list of issues at the lift stations and the need for the rotary screens to be replaced at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Much needed repairs and replacements that have been put off by past administrations for more than 15 years, Fann previously said.
With GEFA’s approval for a loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the city can finance the replacement work at 1.25 percent on the $3 million loan.
The fund is a federal loan program administered by GEFA, and gives communities across the state like Cedartown the opportunity to make water and wastewater infrastructure repairs with lower rates than they would get from commercial banks. It is jointly funded by the state and federal governments, and makes available loans for a variety of stormwater and wastewater collection and treatment projects.
GEFA Executive Director Kevin Clark said in a release that support from federal and state elected officials also made a difference in ensuring programs like this are available to Cedartown and other cities around the state.
“I’d like to express appreciation to Gov. Deal, U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, U.S. Sen. David Perdue, U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, state Sen. Bill Heath, and state Rep. Trey Kelley for their support,” Clark said. “The state’s commitment to helping cities and counties finance infrastructure development is a main contributor to GEFA’s success.”
He added in the release the program is available to cities looking to fund replacements to their water and wastewater infrastructure that also creates savings via energy conservation. Since 1985, GEFA has provided up to $4 billion in loans to local governments, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Low-interest loans from this program are available up to $25 million.
The next step is for the Cedartown City Commission to approve the loan on the local level and then to work on the bidding process, which will likely come back on costs in October.