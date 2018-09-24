Georgia’s leaders who seek out big businesses to invest in the No. 1 state in the nation to do business gathered last week to look at what is in store for the future of economic development.
The 55th annual conference of the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and continued through Friday, Sept. 21, and brought together members one of the leading organizations for economic development professionals in the U.S.
Attendees gathered in Savannah for the 2018 event, with the goal of putting their heads together to work out solutions for a variety of topics from workforce development to how to grow investment in the state’s manufacturing and commercial sectors.
Last week’s activities included one of Polk County’s own working to advance Georgia’s best business practices as chair of GEDA.
Missy Kendrick said the conference allows for development authorities leaders to be forward thinking by learning about changes in a variety of areas of their responsibility and expertise.
“We, as economic developers, must always look for ways to be better leaders and to improve our abilities to market our communities,” said Missy Kendrick, chair of GEDA’s Board of Directors and president of the Development Authority of Polk County. “The annual conference guarantees a time to hone those skills.”
Chris Pumphrey, GEDA conference chair and executive director of Douglas County Economic Development Authority, said that “Georgia has seen great success this decade led by Corporate HQ’s, Manufacturing, Foreign Direct Investment and Logistics to name a few.”
“We are now challenged more than ever to look at the entire scope of community and economic development. This conference allows us the opportunity to consider these challenges and opportunities,” Pumphrey added.
Sessions included a look at workforce and talent development, development opportunities for communities of all sizes, the upcoming 2018 elections and successful examples of collaboration propelling regions forward.
Keynote speakers for this year's conference started last Wednesday with Matt Munson, Executive Pastor of Community Care, Valley Family Church in Portage, Mich. The conference speaker on last Thursday was Jody Lentz, Facilitator, from Nashville, Tenn., who discussed the changing and emerging themes of economic development.
The conference concluded on Friday with both gubernatorial candidates, Leader Stacey Abrams and Secretary Brian Kemp. They shared their platforms and fielded questions from the audience.