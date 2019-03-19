Small business owner who reside in Northwest Georgia and are interested in learning about business opportunities available with the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), then look no further than the workshop coming up next week in Rome on March 26.
The Georgia DOT State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is partnering with the SBDC located on the campus of Shorter University to host a workshop for eligible small business owners, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) and veteran-owned small businesses interested in learning about projects funded through the state.
The forthcoming workshop planned for next Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Shorter's campus.
During the workshop, attendees will learn about the projects funded by Transportation Funding Act - H.B. 170, meet the Georgia DOT Equal Employment Opportunity District Officer, & the Georgia DOT District 6 Engineer. Attendees will also learn the process on becoming eligible to apply for Routine Maintenance Projects w the Georgia DOT, as well as supportive services available to DBEs, Small Businesses and Veterans.
It's free for those small business owners and DBE's, and those interested in registering can contact Anthony Miles at 678-420-5500 or by email at amiles@mhm-cpa.com.