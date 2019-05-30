Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a press release that Polk County’s unemployment rate reached an all-time low for the month of April.
That's right: after years of recovering from the recession caused by the bursting of the housing bubble in 2008, unemployment has dropped down to near the 3 percent even mark.
The low figures come from monthly losses in labor force, while initial claims continued to decrease, preliminary numbers show.
“We saw every region lower its rate and, in most of these cases, break its previous record,” Butler said. “If we can continue to grow our labor force, the future looks strong.”
The unemployment rate fell in April. The rate dropped 0.7 percentage points in April, settling at 3.2 percent – a record low. A year ago, the rate was 3.9 percent.
Compare that to around 10 years ago right after the September 2008 financial crisis and recovery following. Polk County's unemployment rate that November was at 7.2 percent. Just a few months later in February 2009, it sat at 10.3 percent. It'd go as high as 10.6 percent that October and November before it settled down.
Just five years after the recession the rate sat at 9.6 percent, and wouldn't begin to shed real percentage points until the last few years. By April 2016, it was down to 5.8 percent.
What it all means is that Polk County residents are having an easier time finding a job, firms are hiring and it marks an indication that business is doing better.
A good indicator of that fact is the labor force decreased in April by 225. The total for the month was 18,194. That number is also down by 386 from the figure posted in April 2018.
The county ended April with 17,615 employed residents. The number decreased by 78 in April and went down by 233 as compared to last April.
The number of unemployment claims decreased in April by about 7 percent. When compared to last April, claims were up by about 13 percent.
Regionally, unemployment numbers were down to 3.1 percent throughout Northwest Georgia.
The labor force fell in April by 3,288. The total came to 416,830. That number is down by 2,548 from the total from April 2018.
The Northwest region ended April with 403,727 employed residents. The number decreased by 969 in April and 420 as compared to last April.
The number of unemployment claims went up in April by 3 percent. When compared to last April, claims were up by about 108 percent.
In Haralson and Bartow counties, both saw their rate settle to 3 percent for April. Floyd County saw their rate drop from 3.9 to 3.2 percent month to month, and over the year as well. Paulding posted a 2.7 percent unemployment rate for the year.
Do expect the potential for a small increase in the unemployment rate as new graduates from high school and college seek new work after receiving diplomas and degrees in May.