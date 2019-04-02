Job seekers should take note of an upcoming opportunity in coming days in Bartow for employment.
The Georgia Department of Labor announced that they are partnering with Loloi Rugs for an upcoming job fair in the middle of the month.
The event will be held on April 17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville, Georgia.
Loloi Rugs will be looking to hire material handlers.
Those interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services and to connect with us on social media.