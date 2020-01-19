The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with LG Hausys to host a job fair coming up this Wednesday in Cartersville.
The event will be held on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville, Ga.
LG Hausys will be looking to hire mould processors and polishing operators.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.