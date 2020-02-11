The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with LG Hausys to host a job fair in February.
The event will be held on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville, Ga.
LG Hausys will be looking to hire mould processors, polishing operators, utility technicians, and moulding semi-product handlers.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a resumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumés and driver’s licenses. Business casual dress is encouraged.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services. Don’t forget to connect with us on social media.