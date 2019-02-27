The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with LakePoint Sporting Community for an upcoming job fair.
The event will be held on March 7 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville.
LakePoint Sporting Community will be looking to hire positions for scorekeepers and park team members.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.