Job seekers have new opportunities coming in Cedartown with a forthcoming event hosted by the Georgia Department of Labor.
GDOL is partnering with Hopkins Advantage for an upcoming job fair.
The event will be held on June 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville, Georgia.
Hopkins Advantage will be looking to hire maintenance technicians.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.