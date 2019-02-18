Job seekers in Polk County will have an opportunity to find potential new employment in Cartersville in the next couple of weeks, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Labor.
GDOL is partnering with Constellium USA for the upcoming job fair being held on March 5 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville, Georgia.
Those interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and prepare and submit a resume. The release stated that having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process on the day of the job fair.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.