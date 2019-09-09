The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Averitt Express to host an job fair in the coming weeks.
The event will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place, Cartersville, Georgia.
Averitt Express will be looking to hire dock associates, city drivers, supply chain drivers, regional flatbed drivers, regional CDL drivers, and shuttle drivers.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.