A trio of men were arrested in Paulding County on Wednesday after a search warrant turned up more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the agency.
On June 26, 2019, the GBI arrested Jorge Menera, Daniel Duarte Landa, and Dominguez Marcio Vazquez on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Additional charges are pending.
The release stated the agency and the Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 809 Williams Road, Dallas, around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. They reported that as they were conducting the search, police tried to stop a vehicle on the property, and got into a foot chase with one suspect before making an arrest.
Officers found 40 kilograms of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
After they stopped the car and made arrests, police discovered a hidden methamphetamines lab that was still active and processing. An additional 56 kilograms of the drug ready for sale was found in the lab, along with another 140 kilograms of methamphetamines that were unfinished.
Menera, Landa, and Vazquez were arrested at the scene and are being held with multiple charges pending. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is also investigating, the release stated.
Police also reported that this joint investigation remains active and ongoing.