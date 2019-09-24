The Polk County Historical Society has long been dedicated to preserving the history of our area, but by sponsoring an inter-tribal pow wow in the county, the group has helped to make local history of their own.
The event, dubbed “Polk Gathering,” was designed to showcase the county's rich Native American history and heritage, and citizens who stopped by during the course of the three-day event were offered both entertainment and education through traditional dancing, live drumming, and other Native American traditions.
Not only was there a massive display of information detailing the lives and history of Native Americans who lived in what is now modern Polk County, but the inter-tribal nature of Polk Gathering meant locals of any background got to experience the culture first-hand by joining in the circle dances or by trying some of the creations offered by the various vendors present.
Arrowheads, moccasins, and other clothing were just a few of the goods locals could purchase as they passed through the entrance hall of the Polk County Fairgrounds, and the vendors weren't shy about sharing details about the history and cultural impact of their items.
Polk Gathering offered so much information that even those who helped organize the event felt they had left with a new understanding and appreciation of the culture.
“One thing I can say that I've learned through this is that the Indians are spiritually-minded,” Organizer and PCHS member Greg Gray said. “It's just amazed me how everything is connected to a spirit or the man above.”
However, it's not just spiritually that brings many Native Americans together. The culture places great respect on veterans, so many of the weekend's activities were designed to highlight the work they've done.
Veterans were asked to dance before anyone else was welcome into the circle, and Grand Entry commemorations on the final two days of the pow wow cemented the culture's appreciation of them. Various other public safety officials, as well as those who have mothered death soldiers, were also included in these activities.
And as much as the event was designed to respect the culture and those the culture respects, it also served as a chance to help mend the sometimes delicate relationship between Native Americans and the ancestors of those who displaced them.
The organizers of Polk Gathering and various citizens prepared a petition of sincere regret on the final day of the event, and while the pow wow was meant to be a PCHS fund raiser, a Trail of Tears memorial walk was held on Sunday, September 22 at no cost.
The walk gave citizens a chance to see the actual route that Native Americans were forced to take during the Indian Removal Act, and the petition specifically cites the dislocation, suffering, and social ills caused by the removal act and other events as reasons for regret.
With the money the historical society raised over the weekend, they plan to continue highlighting historical and cultural realities such as these. It's unclear exactly how much was earned, but Gray and his committee are already hard at work setting up next year's pow wow.
Those who missed the event can find more information about the next one by visiting the Polk County Historical Society at https://polkhist.com/.
Those who enjoyed the event owe a special thanks to those who helped make the event a reality such as Head Drummer Drum of The Descendants, MC Bill Buffalo Truax, Head Man Jason Collins, and Head Woman Annie Truax.
The Pow Wow Committee includes Spivey McIntosh, Greg Gray, Arleigh Ordoyne, Paula Astin, Kaaren Tramonte, and Ellen Hester.