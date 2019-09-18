It's almost time for the “Gathering of the People Pow Wow,” and those interested in learning and participating in Native American culture are urged to visit the Polk County Fairgrounds at 79 Fairground Loop, Cedartown on Friday from 4 through 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 through 6 p.m., or Sunday from 9 through 6 p.m.
There is a $5 parking fee, and the entrance fees are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Children 5 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, and all proceeds will go to benefit the Polk County Historical Society.
The event is designed to showcase the county's rich Native American history and heritage. The group has scheduled dancing, drumming, grand entry, Native American museums, live music, chances to learn about various traditions, raffles, food trucks, and kid stations.
The group also plans to read a proclamation by the City of Cedartown, host the Trail of Tears memorial walk at the Big Spring Park, and present a petition of sincere regret from the citizens of Polk County.
Modern pow wows feature dancing, singing, socializing, and much more, and various officials have been recruited to help guide the event. Names locals might recognize include Bill Buffalo Truax, Jason Collins, Annie Truax, and Drum of the Descendants.
For more Information on how to participate in the Pow Wow, consider visiting PolkGathering.com. The Pow Wow Committee includes Spivey McIntosh; Greg Gray; Arleigh Ordoyne; Paula Astin; Kaaren Tramonte; Ellen Hester.
The event will be the first ever inter-tribal pow wow in Polk County. Those interested in more information about the Polk County Historical Society can find more information by visiting https://polkhist.com/.