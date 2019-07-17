The public is invited to come take part in a session starting on Thursday afternoon to provide information on gangs operating in the local community and throughout the country.
Officials from the Polk County Sheriff's Office have organized the forthcoming event starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until lunch at the Polk County Emergency Management Agency building at 55 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Thursday's briefing on gangs will be headed up by Darrell Reynolds, an state investigator with the title of Assistant Statewide Security Threat Group Coordinator. He's one of Georgia's experts on gang activity, and has spent more than 150 hours of providing training to groups around the state, and previously testified as an expert witness in trials statewide.
Reynolds also works as a task force agent with the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force Athens Office.
He'll be specifically focusing on gangs operating in Northwest Georgia and Polk County during the Thursday briefing.
The event is open to the public and free. For more information contact Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon at 678-350-4502.