Crossview Church is offering locals an opportunity to free up the competition in their upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament to be held at their home of 510 N. Piedmont Rd., Rockmart on April 6 beginning at 1 p.m.
While those looking to compete will need to pay a $10 entry fee, a cash prize payout means the winner will earn back their money and then some.
The maximum pot prize could be much larger, but tournament organizer Brandon Graham plans to have a minimum of $100 for the first place winner.
Additionally, those who bring a Switch console or other Smash games and consoles will be offered $5 discounted admission.
“We plan to give the winner a percentage of all the money we bring in during the tournament, but in the event we don't get many entrants or don't sell much food, we still plan to give the winner at least $100,” Graham said.
The rest of the money brought in will go towards Crossview's projects and operating fees. The church hosts weekly services, has a clothing and food pantry, and hosts other community events on a regular basis.
Since Crossview won't be charging a venue fee, spectators can visit and watch for free even if they don't compete, and other mini tournaments for games such as Smash Melee and Smash 64 will be held.
Smash Ultimate released earlier in December of 2018 and is a game played in many ways, but the Crossview tournament will be enforcing tournament-style rules seen at events like Evo or CEO.
The most notable of these includes playing without items, playing only on certain stages, and playing with stock lives. Matches will be best of three and double elimination-- meaning you have to lose two complete sets to be completely taken out of brackets.
Those interested in more details on rules or prizes can contact Graham at 470-426-5885 or email jkirby06@gmail.com. Those planning to participate are urged to contact the organizers in advance so they can plan brackets accordingly.
While the event serves primarily as a fundraiser, Graham has been an active supporter of esports for years, and he hopes to support his church while increasing awareness for his hobby.
“We all love to compete, and since the only other nearby tournaments are in and around Atlanta, we figured hosting a tournament would benefit locals and the church at the same time,” Graham said.