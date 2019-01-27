The suspect in the shooting death of four people and injury of a fifth in Rockmart was taken into custody in Indiana, according to Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells.
Sorrells said he was still getting further details this evening about the arrest of Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, who was wanted by local, state and federal authorities in the Jan. 24 double shooting, double homicide in Rockmart.
All he was able to share was that Gamble was taken into custody in Indianapolis, Indiana. He did not immediately know when Gamble would be brought back to Georgia via the extradition process.
The GBI posted the following notice tonight as an update on the case:
"On January 27, 2019, the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force & the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force received information that indicated Daylon Delon Gamble had fled the state. They contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Indianapolis, IN. Gamble was taken into custody in Indiana without incident."